Barcelona star faces January loan exit as registration issues continue

Barcelona face a host of crunch contract decisions ahead of their return to action in 2025.

This weekend’s La Liga showdown with Atletico Madrid wraps up 2024 for Hansi Flick’s team before a busy January.

The start of 2025 includes action across the league, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League and a full squad is needed.

The main issue for Barcelona to solve is Dani Olmo’s ongoing registration saga with his current terms expiring at the end of December.

Barcelona used a rule which allowed the club to register Olmo for this season, as 80% of Andreas Christensen’s salary was repurposed due to his long-term injury, but that will not last into 2025.

As per reports from Relevo, the club are also hopeful of resolving Pau Victor’s own expiring registration, but he is less of a priority.

Victor is a useful squad option, but if an agreement cannot be reached, the 23-year-old could be loaned out to another La Liga team – with Real Betis rumoured to be interested.