Barcelona manager Hansi Flick edging towards decision on Lamine Yamal replacement

Barcelona will go into their final game of the year against Atletico Madrid, the headline fixture on Saturday night, without their headline star Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old suffered a second injury to his ankle against Leganes, ruling him out for the best part of the next month.

During Lamine Yamal’s absences, he has used Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Fermin Lopez there, but according to Relevo, he is edging towards using the former Manchester City forward on the right against Atletico. They reveal that Torres was used there in training on Thursday, and that he is the most likely candidate to occupy the role.

Certainly on form, Torres is the obvious choice for Flick. Lopez has struggled to capture his best this season, while Torres has three goals in his last five games. Raphinha is accustomed to playing off the right side, and equally Torres could play off the left, but it remains to be seen if Flick will want to alter more than one position to accommodate Lamine Yamal’s absence.

