Barcelona tipped for Dani Olmo registration breakthrough

Barcelona are prioritising an agreement with La Liga to register Dani Olmo for the second half of the season.

The Catalan giants secured a summer deal to bring the former La Masia star back to Catalonia after his superb showing at UEFA Euro 2024.

However, due to the ongoing financial balancing act at the club, the agreement was not straightforward, and his current league registration ends this month.

An unorthodox deal to finance Olmo’s contract and registration was based on moving around players with long term injuries but only as a temporary measure.

The club are working on a resolution to avoid the embarrassment of Olmo not being able to play in January.

As per the latest update from Jijantes.com, his father Miquel Olmo and their lawyer Ramón Valencia arrived for key talks yesterday, in what is viewed as a key breakthrough.

Negotiations are ongoing, but the latest rumours indicate Barcelona need to raise around €60m before the end of 2024, to cover key expenses and ensure Olmo’s continuation.