Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone – ‘We’d like to play all three, but…’

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has explained that while he would like to play Antoine Griezmann alongside big-money signings Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez, he feels it could weaken them defensively. Los Colchoneros travel to Barcelona to face the Catalan giants at 21:00 CEST on Saturday in a top of the table clash.

One of the main talking points is the absence of Lamine Yamal.

“It’s clear that he’s extraordinary, in duels he’s one of the best in the offensive sense. They don’t have anyone with those characteristics, but they have Ferran, Olmo, Pedri to look for other alternatives.”

Ferran Torres: "It's true that as a striker I feel very comfortable. I'm seeing myself more and more as a striker." @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 20, 2024

Simeone believes that Hansi Flick will not change his approach for Atletico Madrid, and their high pressure will define it.

“They seek pressure, as they have done until now and it has worked very well for them, they have always dominated the game and have been better than their opponent even when they have lost. I don’t think their coach will change because being the protagonist has always worked for them.”

Simeone has reportedly been testing out a 5-4-1 in training this week, but Diario AS claim he will stick to a 4-4-2 with Samuel Lino out wide, Marcos Llorente at right-back and a midfield of Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo de Paul.

El Cholo was asked what Lino and Conor Gallagher might give them on the left of midfield, one of the big calls he will have to make.

“Conor gives us a bit more work and arrivals from the second line, and recovery. Lino is more of a winger, wider, more offensive, more for duels and more associative. In terms of goals they are even, although one seems more offensive than the other.”

🚨🇦🇷 Journalist: "You once said "vamos a salir campeon (we're going to become champions)" in Atleti's title-winning season (20/21). Can it be repeated now?" Diego Simeone: "When I said that, there were only a few games left. Now, there’s still a long way to go." pic.twitter.com/vpmw3HMjKy — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 20, 2024

Simeone noted that the best thing he can do with Julian Alvarez is to put the right people around him, rather than try to change his game, but that the World Cup-winner’s confidence was allowing him to generate more chances.

“Of course, we would like to play all three, Julian, Griezmann and Sorloth, but then, the blanket starts to become a little weaker,” he said referring to the theory that you can only protect so much of yourself, as a blanket will leave some part of you uncovered.

"We have the same number of points as last year, the ones with less are Madrid and Barcelona." On Lamine: "It's clear that he's extraordinary. They don't have anyone with those characteristics, but they have Ferran, Olmo, Pedri to look for other alternatives." 🗣️Diego Simeone pic.twitter.com/yhm2FEYHND — Football España (@footballespana_) December 20, 2024

Simeone is trying to snap a run of never having beaten Barcelona in the Catalan capital in La Liga. For Atletico, it’s a streak that stretches back to 2006 though. Barcelona are on a run of just one win in six games though, and Atletico have 11 straight wins coming into the clash.