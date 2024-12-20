Atletico Madrid chief predicts golden future at Barcelona

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona sign off for 2024 with a battle for La Liga supremacy.

Los Rojiblancos are chasing a first league win at Barcelona since 2006 alongside top spot in the table.

The visitors have struggled in Catalonia, but they head to Catalonia bang in form, with 11 successive wins across all competitions.

However, the weight of history is on their shoulders, with top spot in La Liga for the start of 2025 also on the agenda, with only goal difference only separating the teams ahead of kick off.

Club president Enrique Cerezo offered his view on the opponents, in a wide ranging interview with Diario Sport, and the 76-year-old believes La Blaugrana have a bright future ahead.

“Barca have the youngest team in Europe, they have magnificent players and a wonderful future,” he said.

“I really like Pedri and Gavi a lot. I really like everyone in the team, from the goalkeeper to the forwards. I like Lewandowski a lot. They are great players.”

Victory for Atletico Madrid will push them above Barcelona at the summit, ahead of the start of 2025, but a draw will keep them level.

A tie could allow Real Madrid to leapfrog both teams into the No.1 slot if they win their final game of 2024.