“We have to stay calm” – Barcelona star reflects on poor La Liga form

Barcelona started the season in unstoppable form, and at one stage, they were nine points clear at the top of La Liga. However, they are currently enduring a tough time, and after only one win in their last six, they are now level on points with Atletico Madrid, who have played one game less.

However, there is no reason to panic at Can Barca – that is the view of Ferran Torres. Speaking to Esport3 (via MD), he stated that he and his teammates must remain composed in order to end this poor run of form.

“We are people who are prepared for pressure. We are also used to the fact that, if a result does not come out, there will be some nervousness. But we are very calm and confident.

“A season is like a marathon. It is a long-distance race, and in the race, there may be times when we are not at the best level but we have to stay calm because we are just as good as when we were in the very good dynamic. From there, we have to try to find our best level and when we are like this, we are unstoppable.”

Barcelona end 2024 with the visit of Atleti, and that promises to be a mouth-watering occasion. If they can secure a victory, it would see confidence rise ahead of the winter break.