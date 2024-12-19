Valencia manager Ruben Baraja facing one last chance to avoid being sacked

Valencia ended a run of three successive defeats with a 1-1 draw at Espanyol on Wednesday night, but it is a result that means that they are still bottom of La Liga. As such, the pressure remains firmly on head coach Ruben Baraja.

There were strong suggestions that Baraja would be sacked after last weekend’s defeat at Real Valladolid, but according to Relevo, Valencia bosses did not pull the trigger as to avoid an “earthquake” before the match against Espanyol.

Furthermore, Baraja will also keep his job for this weekend’s fixture against Alaves at the Mestalla, although a poor result in that one would almost certainly see him be lose his job.

Valencia have already lined up a successor to Baraja, that being former Sevilla head coach Quique Sanchez Flores. He reportedly turned down Los Che’s first offer a few days ago, although it would be no surprise if talks were to take place again soon.