Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City linked with breakout La Liga winger

Real Valladolid have not had much to shout about this season, but what they have had has for the most part been caused by Raul Moro. The exciting 22-year-old has been their main attacking threat.

According to Sport in Catalonia, the former Barcelona youth product has caught the eye in the Premier League. Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all scouting the winger, who is likely to be available in the January transfer window. The

Valladolid would listen to offers of around €10m for Moro, who is under contract until 2028. So far this season he has three goals and an assist in his 16 appearances, but that does account for more than a quarter of La Pucela’s 11 league goals this season.

Moro has been linked with a number of Premier League teams in the last few months, including Nottingham Forest. He joined Valladolid last summer for €2.5m from Lazio, and in terms of value, it seems likely someone in the Premier League would take the risk on the left-winger, who tends to cut in on his right.