“The Peter Lim I know wouldn’t sell…” – Valencia chief opens up on prospective sale

It has been a very tough season up until now for Valencia, as they sit bottom of La Liga – a position that they will be stay until 2025 if they lose to Alaves this weekend. Because of this situation, pressure has once again been building on controversial majority shareholder Peter Lim.

Valencia supporters have regularly called for Lim to up and sell, but for now at least, that won’t happen. However, club president Layhoon Chan said on Thursday that it could happen if the right offer comes (via MD).

“If there is an offer, it will depend on what offer it is. The Peter Lim I know wouldn’t sell his assets cheaply. It is a very sincere point of view. Lim asks us to continue improving from a sporting or financial point of view. He is in no hurry to sell, but if an attractive offer arrives, he will surely study it.”

A lot of Valencia fans are dreaming of the day that Lim leaves their club, and while it could come sooner rather than later, there is bound to be pessimism.