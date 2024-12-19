Sevilla offer €3m for Brazilian striker as interest confirmed by manager

Due to their lack of goals so far this season, Sevilla are looking to sign a new striker during the upcoming winter transfer window. Isaac Romero and Kelechi Iheanacho have combined for only one La Liga goal, which makes a new addition somewhat necessary for head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta.

In the last few days, it has been reported that Qarabag striker Juninho Vieira is Sevilla’s top target for the striker position. That interest is real, and as per Relevo, they have submitted a €3m offer for the 28-year-old.

However, this is below Qarabag’s valuation of €5m, although Juninho’s desire to join Sevilla could make things complicated for the Azerbaijani side. Their manager Gurban Gurbanov has confirmed this week that the player “was very happy with Sevilla’s offer”.

It remains to be seen whether Sevilla can close a deal for Juninho. Los Nervionenses are expected to be busy during the winter transfer window, as they also want to bring in a new winger.