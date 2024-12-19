Revealed: Vinicius Junior delay in Real Madrid contract talks paying off

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior is probably at the peak of his career so far, having just collected the FIFA Best Award and finished second in the Ballon d’Or – albeit much to his chagrin in the latter case. The Brazilian has strengthened his position as the star of the team this year in spite of the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Which is all change from the summer: some had wondered whether Mbappe might eclipse Vinicius, but if anything the opposite has occurred. It has worked out for Vinicius in the boardroom too. As revealed by Relevo, Vinicius decided against entering talks over a new deal with Los Blancos in the summer, despite a call from the club.

It was a bet on himself that with the Ballon d’Or (which did not arrive), The Best Award and another top season under his belt, he would be in a stronger position to negotiate a new deal – so far it looks like a good decision.

His decision to put off talks last summer also occurred with Saudi Arabia in the background, and numerous rumours about a potential exit. Certainly Vinicius is making it quite clear that Real Madrid not only have to retain him, but that he should be paid like the best in the world. At the age of just 24, few players will sit down to talks with so much ammunition.