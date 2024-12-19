Real Madrid youngster to join Girona during winter transfer window

Real Madrid have a knack for moving on their younger players, with the likes of Rafa Marin and Alex Jimenez having left the club on a permanent basis during the 2024 summer transfer window. The next player that could follow them is Erik Vazquez, albeit his impending departure will only be on loan initially.

As reported by Nil Sola (via ED), Girona are close to agreeing a deal for Vazquez to join until the end of the season. The teenager is considered to be a very bright talent in La Fabrica, although he has struggled for playing time with Alvaro Arbeloa’s U19 side over the course of the current campaign.

It remains to be seen whether there will be some sort of buy option included in the arrangement for Vazquez. If so, Real Madrid will undoubtedly look to retain the chance to re-sign him, or at least include a sell-on clause, as they have done so with many other youngsters in recent years.