Real Madrid upgrade midfielder to ‘untouchable’ going into 2025 as Carlo Ancelotti settles on XI

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has settled on what he believes to be his best team going forward. Los Blancos have been tinkering to find the right system in the opening six months of the season, and now it looks as if the Italian has an XI in mind.

Going into 2025, one of the key factors will be the return of Eduardo Camavinga, who has seen his status elevated to untouchable – alongside Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde in the middle of the pitch. Bellingham will start in behind the front three of Rodrygo Goes, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in a loose 4-2-3-1, allowing the Englishman to continue attacking the box.

While in terms of personnel the only significant change is that Camavinga now has a spot ahead of Aurelien Tchouameni, the fact that Vinicius, Mbappe and Rodrygo are fully fit and in shape is now showing. Especially in Rodrygo, who Ancelotti committed to keeping in the side, as desired by the hierarchy at the club.

Tchouameni retains the faith of Ancelotti, say Relevo, and will start him where possible, but it looks as if that might be in defence for the most part, with doubts about him from others.

He has been backed by Ancelotti as the man to set the tone for the Real Madrid midfield following the exit of Toni Kroos, but there have been rumours that the club is considering a sale for him next summer. Tchouameni has battled injuries and inconsistency since his arrival at the club 2.5 years ago, but has not developed as many hoped.