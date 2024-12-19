Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe reveals player he most wants to play with

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he would have been content to remain at Paris Saint-Germain for the rest of his career. After a lengthy pursuit, and three failed attempts, Mbappe finally signed for Real Madrid this summer.

Despite a messy end to his time in Paris, and an ongoing legal dispute with the club for €55m in unpaid wages, Mbappe still has a unique place in his heart for them.

“I spent 7 years at PSG, it was an honour. I don’t think I’ve said it enough, or shown it enough, but I’ve always been aware of where I am and what a great club PSG is. I’ve always said it’s the biggest club in France and one of the best in the world,” he told BeIN Sports, as quoted by Marca.

“I went to the biggest club in the world. I’ve always said it was the only club I would have left PSG for. If I hadn’t been able to go to Real Madrid, I would have stayed at PSG all my life.”

In terms of players he would have liked to share the pitch with, Mbappe had few regrets, but selected two Real Madrid legends.

“I would say Zinedine Zidane. I’ve played with great players: Messi, Neymar, Griezmann, Pogba, Benzema… It would have been fun to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s going to be very complicated now. But I was lucky to play against him, a legend of the sport.”

Zidane and Mbappe have a relationship already, and the French former manager welcomed Mbappe to the club as a boy. Meanwhile Mbappe grew up with posters of Cristiano Ronaldo on his bedroom wall, having been on trial at Valdebebas at the age of just 14.