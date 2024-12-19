Real Madrid complete signing of highly-rated teenage defender

In the last couple of weeks, it was reported that Real Madrid were pursuing a deal to sign Leganes central defender Lamini Fati. The 18-year-old has been on the club’s radar for several months, and now, he will be making the short trip across the Spanish capital to join the reigning La Liga and European champions.

As reported by Marca, a deal between Real Madrid and Leganes has now been closed. The initial price of the arrangement is €120k, although there are several add-ons that would take the figure higher if they are achieved by the teenager.

Given his age, Fati is likely to initially join up with Real Madrid’s U19 side, which is managed by Alvaro Arbeloa. However, there could be chances for him to be on the edge of the first team, especially when taking into account that Raul Asencio, Jacobo Ramon and Joan Martinez have made the step-up in the last six months.