Real Betis safely through to Conference League knockout stages after victory over HJK Helsinki

Real Betis have progressed to the knockout stages of the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League after a narrow 1-0 victory over HJK Helsinki at the Benito Villamarin.

The hosts named a strong side as they needed to avoid defeat to guarantee their place in the competition after Christmas. Johnny Cardoso was one of the regular starters to be named in the line-up, and it was he that scored the only goal of the game after 27 minutes, firing home from close range.

Betis pushed hard to score further goals in the second half, although in the end, none arrived. Ultimately, it did not matter to Manuel Pellegrini as his side were able to ensure the victory that made it so that they are through to the knockouts.

It will be the play-off round that Betis are involved in, as they finished 15th in the league phase standings. Their opposition will be Gent or FC Kobenhavn.