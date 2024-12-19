“Not a real goalscorer” – Alvaro Morata slammed by former Real Madrid manager

During the summer, Alvaro Morata left Atletico Madrid to sign for AC Milan. However, his return to Italy, where he previously played for Juventus, has not been successful up until this point, as he has only managed to score five times in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Morata’s lack of prolificness has caught the attention of Fabio Capello, who is a former manager of Milan, and also Real Madrid. As per ED, Capello questioned the Rossoneri’s decision to sign the Spain captain.

“The highlight of the transfer market had to be the striker, given the departure of Giroud. Morata and Abraham have arrived, but the Rossoneri fans wonder why Milan have not signed a real goalscorer.

“The question to ask is: who could you buy from on the same budget? I don’t see reliable and accessible bombers on the market. Morata, then, is a complete player, a leader and I don’t think Milan can find anything better.”