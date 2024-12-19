Manchester United-linked sporting director to leave Atletico Madrid on 31st December

Over the course of 2024, Andrea Berta’s prominence at Atletico Madrid has gradually dropped. The appointment of Carlos Bucero as the club’s director of football, which took place in January, has seen him become increasingly out of place at the Metropolitano, and as such, he will be leaving.

Berta’s contract is up at the end of the season, although it turns out that he will not stay that long. As reported by El Chiringuito, the Italian is to leave his position as sporting director on the 31st of December.

In recent weeks, Berta has been linked with taking on a similar role at Manchester United, as they are searching for a replacement for the recently-departed Dan Ashworth. It remains to be seen whether he ends up at the Premier League giants in 2025, but regardless, it is certain that he is living his final days at Atletico Madrid, where he had been employed for the last 11 years.