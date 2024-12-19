Lamine Yamal surprises La Masia kids with expensive gifts

Lamine Yamal may be the star of this Barcelona side, and has moved into his own flat with his cousin now, but he has not forgotten his roots at La Masia. The 17-year-old, who celebrates every goal with a ‘305’ gesture with his hands to dedicate it to the area of Rocafonda where he grew up, spent several years living at La Masia.

He has gifted 100 pairs of Beats headphones to kids at La Masia, as reported by MD. Each gift comes with a signed card saying ‘So that you can enjoy the music’. He is sponsored by Beats, and the gift was originally suggested by them for the rest of the senior squad. However Lamine Yamal suggested it would be better to give it to the academy kids.

The gifts were delivered by him in person, and he was met with enthusiasm not just for the gifts, but the time he took with them.

The earphones he gifted are currently retailing for just under €400. One of the most surprising things about Lamine Yamal’s rise to stardom has been his maturity. So far he has managed to keep his feet on the ground, and shown plenty of personality for a teenager, enjoying the spotlight rather than shrinking away from it.