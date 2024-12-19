Kylian Mbappe provides gift to Real Madrid teammates

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 24, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

It has not been the easiest start to life at Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe, and he had been under serious pressure a few weeks ago after two crucial penalty misses against Liverpool and Athletic Club respectively. However, things have improved of late, as he has scored in his last three appearances (vs Girona, Atalanta and Pachuca).

Despite Mbappe going through tough times on the pitch, he never lost faith off of it. His teammates always saw him very well, and in recent weeks, they all received a gift from the French attacker, as revealed by Relevo. German company Loewe are one of Mbappe’s sponsors, and they provided speakers to the entire Real Madrid first team squad on behalf of him.

There is no doubt that Mbappe has settled in well among his Real Madrid teammates, and he appears to be very popular in the dressing room. Things are going well on the pitch too, so it is a good time for him.