“I have no doubt” – Barcelona stalwart confident of victory against Atletico Madrid

It has been a tough spell for Barcelona in La Liga, as they have won only one of their last six matches. As such, they will be joining into Saturday’s fixture against Atletico Madrid level on points with their opponents, who have won the last 11 matches in all competitions.

The two clubs are going through contrasting spells, but despite this, Barcelona defender Inigop Martinez is confident of victory at the Estadi Olimpic. As per Gol Play (via MD), he also revealed that he and his teammates have had the chance to reset ahead of the mouth-watering showdown fixture.

“Atletico are a great rival, but I have no doubt that if we do our job well and if we are at our level the result will be in our favour.

“We have had a few days that have been very good to clear their heads, something that is often needed. We will have to do things very well because a great Atletico arrives, with a lot of confidence. They are going strong, but we will be in the fight until the end against them.”

Barcelona will be keen to end 2024 on a high, especially as they are facing a title rival. However, securing victory will be easier said than done.