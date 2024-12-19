“He has shown his interest” – Real Betis chief speaks on possibility of signing Real Madrid star

During the summer, Real Betis showed serious interest in re-signing Dani Ceballos. However, a deal was not possible because Real Madrid’s asking price was deemed to be excessive, although that has not dampened the spirits of Los Verdiblancos.

Betis are believed to still be interested in Ceballos, and ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Conference League match against HJK Helsinki, club president Angel Haro spoke on the Real Madrid midfielder, as per MD.

“Dani is a great player and in some way he has shown his interest in playing for Betis again one day, like other players who left at an early age and have the dream of retiring at Betis before hanging up their boots.”

Ceballos’ stock at Real Madrid has increased in recent weeks after a number of good performances, although he is still behind Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric in the midfield pecking order. As such, a return to Betis could happen as early as 2025.