Four La Liga clubs competing to sign former Barcelona midfielder in January

In less than two weeks’ time, the 2025 winter transfer window will open. There is bound of be plenty of La Liga clubs looking to add to their squad ahead of the second half of the season kicking off in mid-January, and one player that could is on the shortlist of many in Spain is Arthur Melo.

Arthur is a player that is well-known is La Liga, having previously played for Barcelona. He’s now back at Juventus, although he has no prominence there at all – as a result, he will almost certainly be on his way out in January.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via Football Italia), there are four La Liga clubs interested in acquiring Arthur’s services: Valencia, Villarreal, Sevilla and Real Betis. With these sides, they would be pursuing a loan deal, rather than a permanent arrangement.

It remains to be seen whether Arthur does return to La Liga in the coming weeks. If he can put aside the injury problems that he has had in recent years, he would be a very valuable asset to any of the aforementioned clubs.