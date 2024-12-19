Former Barcelona player makes first step towards Espanyol takeover

Former Espanyol and Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has been rumoured to be interested in buying Los Pericos on various occasions, but has taken a first step towards a potential move. The Danish forward is currently plying his trade at Gremio in Brazil.

Braithwaite was back in the stands though as Espanyol drew with Valencia on Wednesday night though, and that has again revived rumours that he would be interested in buying the club. La Grada (via Sport) say that Braithwaite has contracted the services of a top legal firm in Spain to potentially oversee the negotiation. They are currently evaluating the investment on his behalf. He would be looking for a partner investor to go into the deal with him.

Various reports estimate Braithwaite’s net worth at around €300m, having built a property empire during his football career. The 33-year-old also still has a house in Barcelona from his time playing for both Catalan giants, leaving Los Pericos this past summer after 3-5 years in the city. Espanyol are facing serious financial issues, and the Chinese chairman Chen Yansheng is reportedly considering a sale on behalf of the Rastar Group, with widespread protests against the owners in recent seasons.