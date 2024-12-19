Barcelona to take extra precautions with Lamine Yamal ankle injury as Frenkie de Jong case is looked to

During the early stages of Barcelona’s 1-0 home defeat against Leganes last weekend, Lamine Yamal injured his ankle. He ended up playing on until the 75th minute before being substituted, but the damage was already done. As such, he will now be out for the next 3-4 weeks, which makes his involvement in the Spanish Super Cup in doubt.

It is likely that Lamine Yamal will be out for the upper part of that timeframe, as Marca have reported that precautions will be taken with the 17-year-old sensation. This is not only because he has injured his ankle already this season, but also because Barcelona are extra concerned after the Frenkie de Jong debacle from earlier this year.

De Jong injured his ankle against Real Madrid in April, and despite only being expected to miss 4-5 weeks, he ended up being out for over five months. This was because it was the third blow that he had taken to the same ankle in the space of a few months, and Barcelona want to avoid a similar fate befalling Lamine Yamal.