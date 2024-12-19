Barcelona to lose 19-year-old La Masia talent after contract talks break down

Barcelona will bid farewell to goalkeeper Aron Yaakobishvili, according to the latest coming out of the Catalan capital. The teenage La Masia product has not found a new agreement with the club.

Yaakobishvili, who joined the club at the age of 15, was regarded as one of the more talented goalkeeping options, and started off this season as the under-19 number one in the UEFA Youth League. Yaakobishvili was benched by the club though as contract talks stalled though, and with his deal up next summer, Relevo say that he will leave the club. That will either take place in January or the summer, but will likely mean a move abroad. Yaakobishvili stood out for his agility and ability to play out from the back.

It means the Blaugrana will forge ahead of with the highly-rated USMNT goalkeeper Diego Kochen and Ander Astralaga, who will be their third-choice for the senior side, and their first choice for Barca Atletic.