Barcelona will have to improve their contract offer for Lamine Yamal next year, despite agreeing a deal in principle in the summer. The 17-year-old has no intention to play for anyone else, but a tricky negotiation is on the horizon.

According to Sport, Lamine Yamal has already taken a club-friendly deal in his current contract, which runs until 2026. However they did have an agreement in principle to extend that deal until 2030, one that agent Jorge Mendes will not adhere to.

La Masia goalkeeper Yaakobishvili has no plans to renew his contract. His contract expires in the summer and he has already moved to look for a new project. @jordicardero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 19, 2024

Barcelona were already aware that they would have to improve their offer, given his growth. Receiving a number of individual awards, the last deal was also done before Lamine Yamal led Spain to Euro 2024, and became arguably the creative hub of this Barcelona side. However it is not set to be an easy negotiation due to their financial situation.

Mendes wants a new deal in accord with his status, and talks are likely to begin again in February or March, once Barcelona have tied up deals for Pedri and Gavi. The Blaugrana will seek a deal with an ascending salary to help them out with their salary limit issues.

The Portuguese super-agent confirmed on Monday that Lamine Yamal would renew with Barcelona, but it seems they will be made to fork out – Mendes called him the biggest talent in football looking forwards. While most try to avoid comparisons with Lionel Messi, in terms of his contract situation, and putting in place a structure around him, Barcelona look set to follow a similar pattern.