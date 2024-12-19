Atletico Madrid showdown to come too soon for returning Barcelona star

After their defeat to Leganes at the weekend, it is now one win in six La Liga matches for Barcelona. This poor run of form makes Saturday’s showdown clash against Atletico Madrid all the more important for Hansi Flick’s side, who are currently level on points with Los Colchoneros.

Over the last couple of months, Barcelona have gradually been getting players back from injury, and the latest to come back should be Ansu Fati. He is expected to be included in the matchday squad to face Atleti, but according to Sport, the fixture will come too soon for Andreas Christensen.

Christensen has been out since August with a troubling Achilles tendon injury, which he has needed two surgeries for. He has been training with the rest of his Barcelona teammates over the last week or so, although he will not be rushed back by Flick. As such, the Copa del Rey tie against Barbastro could be his comeback match.