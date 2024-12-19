Alvaro Morata to finance construction of football pitch destroyed by Storm DANA

At the start of November, Spain – and especially the Valencian community – was devastated by Storm DANA. The town of Aldaia was among those affected, and its local football pitch ended up being destroyed as a result of the extreme weather.

Efforts are being made to restore it, and fortunately, that will soon happen. AC Milan and Spain striker Alvaro Morata will play a big part in this, as it has been reported by MD that his foundation will bankroll the football pitch’s reconstruction. Members of the Foundation have been meeting those associated with the town, and also its club UD Aldaia CF, whose pitch was destroyed. In total, the project will cost €300k.

UD Aldaia CF are noted to be “eternally grateful” to Morata and the Alvaro Morata Foundation for their help, and it is another feel-good story that has emerged from Spain amid the devastation that Storm DANA caused almost two months ago.