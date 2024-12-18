WATCH: Vinicius Junior adds a third as Real Madrid head for victory in Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid will undoubtedly be collecting their second trophy of the season in the shape of the Intercontinental Cup. Carlo Ancelotti’s side had a relatively slow start against Pachuca, but in the closing stages in Doha, they are now 3-0 up.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring at the Losail Stadium, and Rodrygo Goes would add to Real Madrid’s advantage just after half time. With only minutes remaining, the defending European champions have now netted their third courtesy of Vinicius Junior.

O PRIMEIRO GOL DE VINICIUS COMO O MELHOR DO MUNDO ARTILHEIRO BRASILEIRO NOS MUNDIAIS BRUTALLLLLLLLLLpic.twitter.com/qIjjWSRphD — Noite de Copa (@Noitedecopa) December 18, 2024

It was good play from Lucas Vazquez to win the penalty, and Vinicius made no mistake from 12 yards – it is the 14th goal of the season (in all competitions) for the Brazilian superstar.

Real Madrid have been comfortable in this one, and their Intercontinental Cup success will be well deserved. All they need to do now is see out the remaining minutes to collect that second trophy of the season.