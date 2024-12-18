WATCH: Rodrygo doubles Real Madrid’s lead over Pachuca in Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid are now well on course to take home their second trophy of the season. Having secured the UEFA Super Cup in August, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are now set to win the Intercontinental Cup too, as they lead Pachuca 2-0.

It was Kylian Mbappe that scored the opening goal at the Losail Stadium in Doha, where he netted a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final. That strike came just before half time, and now eight minutes into the second period, Real Madrid have doubled their advantage courtesy of Rodrygo Goes.

It’s brilliant play from Rodrygo, who managed to keep the ball on the edge of the box before curling into the far corner. Having previously not scored since September (vs Alaves), it is now his second goal in two matches.

Real Madrid should be able to see this out from here, as they have been largely untroubled by Pachuca. As things stand, a second trophy of the season is on its way.