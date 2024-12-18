“The people who didn’t vote for me…” – Vinicius Junior opens up on Ballon d’Or snub

On Wednesday, Real Madrid picked up their second trophy of the season as they defeated Pachuca 3-0 in the Intercontinental Cup. Vinicius Junior provided a goal and an assist in Doha, and as a result, he was deemed to be the Player of the Tournament.

After the match (via Diario AS), Vinicius reflected on his very successful week. He won FIFA The Best Men’s Player award for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, and 24 hours later, he played a big part in Real Madrid’s Intercontinental Cup success.

“It has been a very nice week, very important for me, for all the players who have played with me since I was a child. Thanks to Real Madrid for everything they have done for me, they help me every day to do great things for the team. Hopefully we can continue for a long time.

“Real Madrid always want to be at the top. The trophy we won today is not just any trophy. We have been crowned the best club in the world. It’s my third trophy and hopefully I can get more wins with this shirt.”

Vinicius also spoke on controversially missing out on the 2024 Ballon d’Or award in October.

“I live very peacefully every day. I’ve arrived at Real Madrid, at the best club in the world and I haven’t put my head down, I’ve always worked. The people who didn’t vote for me are not going to change what I think and what my colleagues say every day. I’m here to work for them.”