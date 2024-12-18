Sevilla break off relations with Real Betis following war of words and banners

Sevilla have officially decided to cut relations with rivals Real Betis, following a back and forth over the past week.

Betis decided to report Sevilla players Juanlu Sanchez, Isaac Romero and Jose Angel Carmona for sporting a flag of the Betis crest with a ‘banned’ sign over it following the most recent Seville derby. The trio ended up suspended for Los Nervionenses 1-0 win over Celta Vigo. Relevo report that the Sevilla dressing room were furious with Betis too.

Betis President Angel Haro had defended their actions on Tuesday night at the General Assembly, noting that that they merely drew attention to the images, rather than complaining.

“They surprised me. Professionals have to be respectful of institutions and symbols. We didn’t ask for a sporting sanction, and we are not responsible for the fact they were suspended for a game.”

The following day, Sevilla put out an official statement declaring that they would be cutting off relations with their rivals. In a lengthy announcement, Sevilla noted that they did not feel that the Betis directors had been at the level required, noting the banner occurred in a context of a heated rivalry, and was not meant to cause offence. They noted their disappointment, and said that they have overlooked similar cases in the past from the other direction.

Betis are the second side that Sevilla has cut ties with, after the Negreira Case led them to do so with Barcelona. The rivalry in Seville has become particularly heated in recent years, both on the pitch and off it. This will only raise the tension further.