Sergio Ramos rejects move to South American giants

It has been almost six months since Sergio Ramos’ Sevilla contract ran out, but remarkably, he is still without a club. He has been regularly linked with sides all across the world since becoming unattached, with the latest being Boca Juniors.

In the last couple of weeks, it has been reported from Argentina that Boca have been preparing to make a contract offer to Ramos. They want him to be in their squad for the start of the 2025 season, although as it turns out, this will not happen.

As per German Garcia Grova, that proposal was received by Ramos, although it has now been knocked back.

Ramos was playing at a high level for Sevilla last season, so it is a surprise that he is still without a club. However, it does seem to be that he is carefully choosing his next venture, which could be his last given that he is now 38 years of age.