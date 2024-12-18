Revealed: How much money Barcelona need to move back within their salary limit and register Dani Olmo

Barcelona once again find themselves casting around to register players, with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor currently at risk. The Blaugrana now need to register them before the 31st of December, or risk losing them for the rest of the season.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Blaugrana were exploring a legal injunction to ensure that Olmo and Victor remain registered. They would argue that anything else would be infringing on their right to work.

Liverpool will most likely be one of Barcelona's opponents in the pre-season tour which will take place in Asia. @jaumemarcet — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 18, 2024

However Barcelona are also looking at other methods of increasing their salary limit in order to have enough money to include Olmo. According to Sport, on top of the fresh Nike sponsorship deal, Barcelona need to raise €60m for their salary limit to be the same size as their wage bill.

Barcelona are looking at selling the rights to their VIP seats at Camp Nou for the next two decades, in a deal that could be worth somewhere between €100m and €200m. Their issue is that La Liga have been spreading out the value of those deals across contracts, hence why the Nike deal on its own will be insufficient.