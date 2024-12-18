Real Madrid superstar suffered muscular discomfort during Intercontinental Cup success

2024 has been a very busy year for Real Madrid. In total, they have won five trophies (Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup), with the latter being achieved on Wednesday as they defeated Pachuca 3-0 in Doha. While it was a very good evening for Los Blancos, it was not perfect.

The reason for his involves Jude Bellingham. As per Cadena COPE (via MD), the English midfielder suffered muscular discomfort in his thigh during the match, and as a result, he had to be substituted late on by Carlo Ancelotti.

At this stage, it is not yet known how serious the issue is for Bellingham, but with only four days until Real Madrid are in action against Sevilla, there are doubts about whether he will be able to be involved at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Ancelotti will be keen to take no risks, although with the winter break coming up immediately after, there is some leeway.