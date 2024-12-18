Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior defiant in social media post – ‘Nobody tells me how to behave’

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was reportedly disappointed not to receive the Ballon d’Or two months ago, but after picking up the top prize in the FIFA Best Awards, has made it clear he feels he is the best player in the world. The Brazilian narrowly pipped Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez to the award, with Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal completing the top five.

Following an awards night in Doha, Qatar, Vinicius took to Instagram to send a message to his younger self. ‘Yes, I am the best players in the world,’ he declared, before also taking shots at his detractors.

‘They tried and tried to invalidate me, to diminish me. But they are not ready. No one is going to tell me who I should fight for, how I should behave,’ he continued, before signing off as the best player in the world in caps.

Few would argue against Vinicius as deserving of the award, after another stellar season with Real Madrid, and a campaign that ended with a Liga and Champions League double. It seems unlikely that Vinicius will escape people telling him how to behave though. After gesturing to the Rayo Vallecano fans over the weekend, he has received widespread criticism again, with Ivan Helguera the latest ex-Real Madrid player to tell him that his behaviour is not befitting of the club.

Full Post.

VENI, VIDI, VICI 🏆

Today I write to that boy who saw so many idols lift this trophy… Your time has come. Or better yet, my time has come to say… Yes, I am the best player in the world and I have fought hard for it.

They tried and tried to invalidate me, to diminish me. But they are not ready. No one is going to tell me who I should fight for, how I should behave. When I was in Sao Goncalo, the system did not call me. They almost swallowed me up

I won for myself, for my family. With a lot of support along the way: Flamengo, Real Madrid, the Brazilian national team, my hundreds of teammates during those years… the people who accompany me daily in my routine who admire me…

THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD