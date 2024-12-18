Manuel Pellegrini invited to attend Jesus Navas event despite Sevilla-Real Betis relations breaking down

In the last couple of days, Sevilla have confirmed that they have cut institutional ties with bitter rivals Real Betis after a complaint from the latter saw Los Nervionenses be without three players for last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo because of suspension. However, there is still a small thread connecting the two clubs for the time being.

That thread involves Jesus Navas, who will be retiring from professional football after Sunday’s match against Real Madrid. Sevilla will be hosting a farewell ceremony for the veteran defender on the 30th of December, and as per MD, Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini and director Joaquin Sanchez are still both to be in attendance, despite the chance of situation between the clubs.

The reason for this is Navas himself, as he personally requested that Pellegrini and Joaquin, whom he has a very close relationship with, attend. As such, it has nothing to do with Sevilla or Betis.