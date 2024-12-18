Lucas Vazquez conversation caught on camera sparks concern following Real Madrid clash

The sight of players covering their mouths in order to guard against lip readers is a familiar one these days, and Lucas Vazquez received a keen reminder of its value this week. His conversation with Isi Palazon after Rayo Vallecano drew 3-3 with Real Madrid has sparked concern in Vallecas.

After the match, in images captured by DAZN, Vazquez is seen conversing with Isi. The Real Madrid right-back appeared to ask about one of Rayo’s players. Isi, as per Marca, responded with the following.

“He’s f***ed, but well. Good luck, man,” Palazon said before Vazquez responded again.”He’s not been coming. It’s been a while. We are helping him, man, but he’s gone into a loop,” Isi explained.

Many have speculated about the possible subject of the conversation. Colombia star James Rodriguez has not appeared in the last month in La Liga, and has played just 205 minutes all season. Asked about James before the Real Madrid clash, manager Inigo Perez responded that he was not able to give an answer as to why the 33-year-old was not in the squad.

The more likely subject of the conversation appears to be striker Raul de Tomas. The former Real Madrid forward has only appeared once in the Copa del Rey this season, and was not in the squad either. Last week Rayo President Raul Martin Presa told the press that de Tomas was injured, but that it was not a physical problem.