Liverpool make latest attempt to ward off Real Madrid interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are resigning themselves to miss out on long-term target Alphonso Davies, who is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal at Bayern Munich. However, there is more confidence in the case of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

In a couple of weeks’ time, Real Madrid will be able to officially offer a pre-contract to Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool are desperate to avoid losing the right-back for free, and as such, efforts are being made to ensure that he signs a new deal as soon as possible.

Until now, Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold have been far apart in their contract negotiations. However, reports in England (via Sport) now say that the Premier League leaders have tabled a new proposal that would see the 26-year-old earn a salary in the region of €20m per year – this is significant more than he earns now.

It is also likely that this would be more than Real Madrid would offer, as the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are believed to earn less than this presently. However, club bosses may decide that it is worth it to break the bank in a salary sense, especially as they would save on a transfer fee.