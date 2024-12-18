Liverpool likely to face Spanish giants in Asia in 2025

Barcelona will not be involved in the World Club Cup next summer in the USA, with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid the two Spanish representatives. It looks as if the Catalan giants will be headed to Asia for their preseason tour after three successive seasons in the US.

According to Sport, Barcelona have signed a contract to play four friendlies in Asia next summer, with a possible fifth taking place before the Champions League final if the Blaugrana are not involved. They have a deal to participate in ‘The Tournament’, a preseason tournament, in which two fixtures will likely take place in Japan, and another pair in South Korea.

Lamine Yamal has started receiving treatment involving growth factors in his injured ankle. This is a common technique in which the affected area is treated with platelet-rich plasma, which can accelerate the healing process. Additionally, Lamine is wearing a special boot to… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 18, 2024

One of their likely opponents are Liverpool, continue the Catalan daily, while another will probably take place against a K-League XI. The fact the Reds are not involved in the Club World Cup makes them a candidate to take part in the tour.