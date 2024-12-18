Las Palmas yet to receive contact for reported Al Hilal target

During the summer, Las Palmas completed the significant sale of Saul Coco, who joined Serie A side Torino. That allowed the Gran Canaria-based side to net a very nice amount of money, and more funds could arrive in 2025 as Alberto Moleiro has reportedly attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Saudi Arabian champions Al Hilal.

However, it was confirmed on Wednesday by Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez (via ED) that the club has yet to receive any contact in regards to Moleiro.

“We do not relate to any team through the media. No one has called us, neither the agent nor the player. I’m surprised that a media outlet finds out before the club.”

Staying in La Liga could have a big impact on whether Moleiro remains at Las Palmas beyond the end of this season. Things looked rough early on, but since Diego Martinez took over as manager, it has been very rosy.