La Liga round-up: Valencia end losing streak as 10-man Villarreal hold Rayo Vallecano

Two La Liga fixtures took place on Wednesday, with them being the matches that were postponed at the start of November because of Storm DANA: Valencia travelled to face Espanyol at the Stage Front Stadium, while La Ceramica played host to Villarreal’s match against Rayo Vallecano.

Espanyol 1-1 Valencia

Valencia had lost their last three La Liga matches, but that run ended with a battling draw against Espanyol. Javi Puado gave the hosts the lead just before half time, but only two minutes after the interval, Los Che saved a point courtesy of Diego Lopez.

Villarreal 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

It is now five La Liga matches in a row without a win for Villarreal, although they will be happen to have taken a point against Rayo Vallecano in the circumstances. Alvaro Garcia had given the visitors the lead, and it got better for them as Willy Kambwala was sent off soon after. However, Ayoze Perez’s late first half strike ensured a point for the Yellow Submarine.