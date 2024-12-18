Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior fire Real Madrid to Intercontinental Cup success

After collecting the UEFA Super Cup in August, Real Madrid have now won their second trophy of the 2024-25 season. On Wednesday, they secured the Intercontinental Cup after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Mexican side Pachuca.

It took until the 37th minute for Real Madrid to open the scoring, but it was worth the wait. A fine team move was finished off by Vinicius Junior going around the goalkeeper before playing in Kylian Mbappe to score his third goal in three matches.

Eight minutes into the second half, Real Madrid would grab their second courtesy of Rodrygo Goes. The Brazilian winger did wonderfully well to retain the ball on the edge of the Pachuca penalty area, and he managed to fashion enough space to fire into the far corner in wonderful fashion.

Late on, Vinicius added his 14th goal of the season from the penalty spot after Lucas Vazquez was fouled. It ensured a very good win for Real Madrid, who will now be targeting more trophies between now and the end of the campaign.