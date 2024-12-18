Gerard Pique makes €1m bit that enrages Barcelona rivals

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has made it a past time of his to wind up fans of their rivals Real Madrid and Espanyol. Los Pericos are the latest target of his antics.

Gerard Pique has sent #RCDE a letter challenging them to a game against his #KingsLeague Spain side. He is willing to €1m on the line. #Barca pic.twitter.com/hofGMGsBk8 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 18, 2024

The next Kings League event is set to take place in January in Turin, and Pique has kicked of the promotional work for the event by poking fun at Espanyol. Pique appears in a video inviting Espanyol to a friendly match during the winter break against the Kings League Spanish international team, with a €1m on the line. ‘We want to play a team of our level’, says Pique in the video.

The marketing stunt comes at a particularly sore time for Espanyol. Currently they sit 18th in La Liga, as they battle relegation. Their financial situation is also in dire straits, and there is already talk of their star goalkeeper Joan Garcia or right-back Omar El Hilali being sold next summer as a result.