Diego Simeone experiments with new formation ahead of huge Barcelona-Atletico Madrid showdown

Atletico Madrid are the form team in Spain, having reeled off eleven straight victories to draw themselves level in La Liga with Barcelona at the top of the table. On Saturday at 21:00 CEST, the two face off in a mouthwatering showdown at Montjuic.

Los Colchoneros are already well underway with their preparation for the game, while Barcelona took two days off following their defeat to Leganes. Marca say that on Tuesday the starters from their win over Getafe did not participate in the training game, in which Simeone experimented with a 5-4-1 shape, as opposed to the 4-4-2 that has become the norm in recent weeks.

Diario AS go on to say that left-back Javi Galan has won over Simeone of late, and is set to continue on the left flank. Meanwhile Conor Gallagher has seen less regular football of late, and was on the bench against Los Azulones, but could return to the starting XI on Saturday. It is noted that Gallagher is happy in the Spanish capital and has the full trust of Simeone.

Los Rojiblancos have generally used Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez to lead the line of late, with Rodrigo de Paul and Pablo Barrios anchoring the middle of the pitch. Simeone will likely look to that quartet as key levers in breaking the Barcelona offside trap this weekend.