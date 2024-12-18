Carlo Ancelotti reflects on record-breaking achievement with Real Madrid

On Wednesday, Real Madrid took home their second trophy of the 2024-25 season. After winning the UEFA Super Cup in August, they were victorious in the Intercontinental Cup as Pachuca were swept aside by a 3-0 scoreline.

It was a record-breaking evening for Carlo Ancelotti, who won his 15th honour as head coach. As such, he is now Real Madrid’s most successful manager in history in terms of trophies won – he has most clear of Miguel Munoz (14).

As per Diario AS, Ancelotti reflected on the 90 minutes in Doha, and also his record.

“We started a little bit like this, like this, and then we took control. We ended well. We had more quality, but we needed attitude. Then we entered the game. In the end I did like the attitude. Up front they have made the difference.

“There are many (trophies)! I’m very happy. It is a success.”

Real Madrid are back in league action on Sunday as they host Sevilla, and Ancelotti will be hoping that the Intercontinental Cup isn’t the last trophy that his side win this season.