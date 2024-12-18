Bayern Munich star confesses Barcelona love – ‘My reference point, my favourite team’

Barcelona and Real Madrid frequently rely on their prestige and reputation to give them an edge in the transfer market, and it’s been shown on many an occasion to be a greater attraction than extra cash. A solid demonstration of the high regard footballers hold them in is Jamal Musiala.

The Bayern Munich star, currently in contract talks with the Bavarian giants, has been linked to Real Madrid in the past. Yet he has revealed that he was a boyhood Barcelona fan.

“FC Barcelona was my reference point, my favourite team. I had a Messi shirt. The midfield with Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets fascinated me. I could watch their games over and over again. On the back of my shirts, when I was a child, Messi almost always appeared,” he told BILD, as quoted by MD.

“I also had one with Neymar, but Messi was my hero, my favourite player.”

The 21-year-old clearly has a strong affection for Spanish football, despite spending his childhood between Germany and England. After spending time in the Southampton and Chelsea academies, and performing for the England youth categories, Musiala elected to play for die Mannschaft after returning to Germany to join Bayern Munich. Unfortunately for Barcelona, it will be a long time before they can move for Musiala if he does sign a new deal as expected.