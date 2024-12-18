Barcelona

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal undergoing special ‘growth agent’ treatment on ankle

If anyone needed to verify just how crucial Lamine Yamal is for Barcelona, their record of just one win this season without him in the starting line-up is a sure sign that Hansi Flick’s side rely on the 17-year-old. After he was ruled out for the best part of a month, Barcelona are trying to speed up his recovery process.

According to MD, Barcelona have immobilised his ankle in a boot to help with the recovery, but haved also started him on a growth factor treatment. The process involves injecting his ankle with plasma rich in platelets to accelerate the regeneration process.

Lamine Yamal was diagnosed with an ankle sprain following Barcelona’s defeat to Leganes, and he will be out for three to four weeks. Questions have been asked over Barcelona’s handling of the injury, with the teenager remaining on the pitch for an hour while clearly injured, and reports that he was nursing ankle pain in recent weeks anyway.

