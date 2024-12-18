Barcelona on alert as two La Liga clubs register interest in 20-year-old attacker

During the summer, Barcelona parted ways with Angel Alarcon. The 20-year-old attacker had shown early promise when he broke into the first team during the 2022-23 season, but a string of injuries ended up setting him back, and subsequently, he left to join Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Alarcon has yet to make his debut in Porto’s first team, and has been stuck in the B team. However, he could have a chance to return to La Liga in the upcoming winter transfer window as Record (via MD) have reported that Mallorca and Getafe have both registered their interest in the La Masia product.

Barcelona will be monitoring Alarcon’s situation ahead of the transfer market opening as they retained 50% of his rights as part of that deal in the summer. It is not yet known whether Mallorca or Getafe would be targeting a permanent arrangement, or whether a simple loan is what they are after.